Chris Polansky

Chris PolanskyNews Anchor & Reporter
Chris joined Public Radio Tulsa as a news anchor and reporter in April 2020. He’s a graduate of Hunter College and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, both at the City University of New York.
His most recent stint at an NPR member station was as a general assignment reporter at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, in 2019. His stories have also appeared in/on Gothamist / WNYC, NPR's All Things Considered and Weekend Edition, and the Brooklyn Eagle.
Chris is a New Jersey native and perpetually disappointed Mets fan who spent just about ten years in New York City before coming to Tulsa. He likes hiking and camping with his dog, Trout Fishing in America. He’s also a proud alumnus of Bike & Build, an affordable housing nonprofit with which he’s bicycled coast-to-coast twice: from Portland, Maine, to Santa Barbara (2014), and from Nags Head, North Carolina, to San Diego (2016). Both trips crossed Oklahoma.
-
Friday's news update from KWGS 10/29/2021
-
Thursday's news update from KWGS 10/28/2021
-
Several prominent Oklahomans are contributors to a new project by filmmaker Ken Burns that aims to bring Americans together by celebrating where they grew up.
-
Monday's top stories:• The Tulsa Health Department begins administering Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shots Monday.• A Green…
-
Tulsa GOP Sen. Dave Rader draws scrutiny for insensitive remarks during Capitol study on racial biasTulsa Republican Sen. Dave Rader is drawing backlash for comments he made during an interim study on inequality and racial discrimination at the Capitol…
-
NEW YORK (AP) — A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, U.S. health officials said.The Centers for Disease…
-
Friday's top stories:• Several top Oklahoma Republicans are lashing out after a settlement allowing for a process to have Oklahoma birth certificates…
-
Thursday's top stories:• Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health appears to support the CDC's conclusion that vaccinated immunity to COVID-19 is…
-
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to disqualify two members of the state pardon and parole board for the…
-
Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) is calling on the secretary of defense to immediately suspend the requirement that members of the military's uniformed and…