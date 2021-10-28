Elizabeth CaldwellNews Anchor & Reporter
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
-
"I truly believe that the power over life and death is given to God only," said gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson.
-
Oklahoma executed 60-year-old John Marion Grant by lethal injection. The U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way for the killing hours before it happened.
-
Lawyers seeking details around Oklahoma’s lethal injection drugs filed a motion Tuesday asking the court to order the state to produce documents under the Open Records Act before Thursday's execution, or else stop the execution.
-
An offshoot of the COVID Delta variant called Delta Plus has been spreading in the United Kingdom. It’s thought to be more transmissible than the Delta variant and has been found in a handful of states.
-
Oklahoma has no records for the drugs it’s soon planning to use to execute seven people.
-
Bow hunting season for deer in Oklahoma starts Oct. 1.Micah Holmes is a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. He said archery…
-
A former attorney for a man sitting on Oklahoma’s death row says his original trial wasn’t fair.Amy McTeer represented John Marion Grant who is scheduled…
-
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is now tracking people who catch COVID a second time. OSDH considers a case a reinfection if it comes at least 90…
-
The White House says a COVID-19 treatment the federal government recently spent almost $3 billion on will be distributed according to states' needs, just…
-