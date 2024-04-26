Katie Hallum covers Indigenous Affairs at KOSU.

She joined the team in April 2024 after working at KGOU in Norman as a host and producer for All Things Considered and Here & Now. During her time there, she received several awards, including Best Newscast in the 2024 Broadcast Education Association Festival of Media Arts.

A citizen of the Cherokee Nation, Katie grew up in Tahlequah and attended Sequoyah High School. As a student pursuing degrees in Journalism and International Security at the University of Oklahoma, she worked for The OU Daily and Gaylord News covering tribal affairs, health care and politics. She briefly spent time at OU Nightly as their floor director.

When Katie is not reporting, she is a patient advocate and ambassador for the American Kidney Fund. As an organ recipient, she travels as a keynote speaker for medical research conferences discussing the future of innovation in solid organ transplantation.