Meghann Ray

Meghann RayDevelopment Associate
A University of Tulsa alumna, Meghann has spent the past decade in the non-profit social services sector working in communications, fundraising and special events. She is an avid and passionate community advocate and says her life’s mission is to make a difference locally and beyond. Meghann believes Public Radio Tulsa is an integral part of our community and loves how it keeps is all connected and more informed.
On this episode we road trip to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art to chat with Associate Curator, Allison Glenn. "Promise, Witness, Remembrance" at…
TheRese Aduni has been hard at work on her documentary, "Rebuilding Black Wall Street." The film uses 16mm film footage shot by TheRese's father and…
2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the classic crime film SHAFT, directed Gordon Parks. Parks was a filmmaker, writer, musician, and one of the 20th…
The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra is going DIGITAL! You can now listen to select special performances broadcast exclusively on KWTU Classical 88.7! Public…
Some are new, some are annual favorites, and some are timeless classic stories...all intended to bring you a little holiday comfort and joy. Tune in to…
Thanksgiving will look different this year for all of us. But we will still have our annual Turkey Confidential.This year, because of everything, the show…
Weekend Update for Public Radio Tulsa:We are shaking things up a bit on KWGS Public Radio 89.5 FM starting this Saturday, September 12, 2020! We're adding…
Public Radio Tulsa bids farewell today to Steve Clem. Steve is retiring after 11 years as our Operations Director, and a lifetime of work in this crazy,…