08-22-16_meghann_ray_web.jpg

Meghann Ray

Development Associate

A University of Tulsa alumna, Meghann has spent the past decade in the non-profit social services sector working in communications, fundraising and special events. She is an avid and passionate community advocate and says her life’s mission is to make a difference locally and beyond. Meghann believes Public Radio Tulsa is an integral part of our community and loves how it keeps is all connected and more informed.

