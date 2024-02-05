Sarah Liese is Diné and an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians. She is passionate about heart-centered storytelling and works as an Indigenous Affairs reporter at KOSU. She joined the team in April 2024.

Liese is from Saint Louis, Missouri, and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Journalism and New Media at the University of Mississippi in 2019. Following graduation, she worked at WLOX-TV in Biloxi, Mississippi, as a Producer-In-Residence Fellow and Digital Content Producer. She hungered for more schooling and enrolled at Ohio University to pursue a Master of Science degree. While in graduate school, she was awarded the Outstanding Master's Student Award in 2022 from the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.

Liese has presented her findings at the International Indigenous Climate Change Research Summit and International Indigenous Research Conference and has received multiple fellowships from the Sundance Institute and the Indigenous Journalist Association.