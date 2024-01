Join Classical 88.7 for Tunes & Tarts at Common Tart on Friday, January 26th between 6-8 p.m. Purchase a slice of pie and enjoy live classical piano, performed by Tulsa-based pianist Cathy Venable. (And maybe pick up a Classical 88.7 cafe mug!)

This is a come-and-go event. Space is limited, so please let us know you’re coming HERE.