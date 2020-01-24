© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast

Museums Get Organized

Public Radio Tulsa | By Meghann Ray
Published January 24, 2020 at 3:16 PM CST
800px-solomon_r._guggenheim_museum__48059131351__0.jpg
Commons Wikipedia
/

There’s a bit of a trend happening in the museum world. Museums are unionizing. And while this trend is somewhat isolated to New York and California, it’s a development that can’t be ignored. One of the museums to recently organize is the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in Manhattan. On this episode we chat with Andres Puerta, Director of Special Projects for IUOE Local 30. 

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.    

Tags

PodcastPhilbrook Museum of ArtJeff MartinPublic Radio TulsaScott GregoryPodcastMuseum ConfidentialListenUnionsSolomon R. Guggenheim MuseumAndres Puerta
Meghann Ray
As an University of Tulsa alumna, Meghann has spent the past decade in the non-profit social services sector working in communications, fundraising and special events. She is an avid and passionate community advocate and says her life’s mission is to make a difference locally and beyond. Meghann believes Public Radio Tulsa is an integral part of our community and loves how it keeps is all connected and more informed.
See stories by Meghann Ray
Related Content
  • colleen_dilenschneider.jpg
    Podcast
    Colleen Dilenschneider
    Meghann Ray
    ,
    One name keeps popping up as one of the most important younger voices on the future of museums. That name is Colleen Dilenschneider. Through short videos,…
  • oct._2018_newsletter_museum_confidential.png
    Podcast
    Special Report: #MuseumMeToo
    Meghann Ray
    ,
    In a special report, we speak with New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Zachary Small about their bombshell investigation into 31-year-old (now…
Load More