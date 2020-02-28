© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Podcast

Metropolitan Stories

Public Radio Tulsa | By Meghann Ray
Published February 28, 2020 at 3:19 PM CST
This year marks the 150th anniversary of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Christine Coulson worked at The Met for a quarter of a century in a variety of roles. She left a couple of years ago to write full time, and the result is her acclaimed debut novel, “Metropolitan Stories.” On this episode of MC, we chat with Coulson about the real stories behind her fictional world. 

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Scott Gregory with Public Radio Tulsa.   

