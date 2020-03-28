© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Engagement in the Age of Coronavirus

Public Radio Tulsa | By Meghann Ray
Published March 28, 2020 at 9:03 PM CDT
oct._2018_newsletter_museum_confidential.png

In a special episode we air an important conversation hosted by museum engagement company, Cuseum. More than 3,000 museum professionals around the globe tuned in to “How to Keep Your Audience Engaged, Entertained, and Inspired in the Age of Coronavirus.” Featuring Philbrook Director Scott Stulen and Seema Rao, Deputy Director and Chief Experience Officer at Akron Art Museum. Moderated by Cuseum’s Brendan Ciecko.

LISTEN HEREhttps://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/museumconfidential

Produced by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art.

Meghann Ray
As an University of Tulsa alumna, Meghann has spent the past decade in the non-profit social services sector working in communications, fundraising and special events. She is an avid and passionate community advocate and says her life’s mission is to make a difference locally and beyond. Meghann believes Public Radio Tulsa is an integral part of our community and loves how it keeps is all connected and more informed.
