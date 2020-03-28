Engagement in the Age of Coronavirus

In a special episode we air an important conversation hosted by museum engagement company, Cuseum. More than 3,000 museum professionals around the globe tuned in to “How to Keep Your Audience Engaged, Entertained, and Inspired in the Age of Coronavirus.” Featuring Philbrook Director Scott Stulen and Seema Rao, Deputy Director and Chief Experience Officer at Akron Art Museum. Moderated by Cuseum’s Brendan Ciecko.

LISTEN HERE: https://directory.libsyn.com/shows/view/id/museumconfidential

Produced by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art.