The Greenwood Art Project Introduction

A new season of Museum Confidential begins in partnership with the Greenwood Art Project, an initiative of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. To get a broader view of the project, host Jeff Martin speaks with anthropologist/archivist Marlon Hall who handles the project’s unique use of social media, Kode Ransom who runs the GAP mobile outreach efforts, and Program Director, Jerica Wortham. Jerica will serve as Co-Host on several Museum Confidential episodes this season.

Hosted by Jeff Martin with Philbrook Museum of Art and produced by Rich Fisher with Public Radio Tulsa.