Museum Confidential (S6E1): The Outsiders?

Public Radio Tulsa | By Scott Gregory,
Jeff Martin
Published September 2, 2021 at 4:45 PM CDT
art_rowe_high.jpg
[image via TheArtNewspaper.com]
/
Nellie Mae Rowe, "Untitled (The Angel and the Devil's Boot)," 1978, High Museum of Art.

Welcome to Season 6 of the Museum Confidential podcast, a co-production of Philbrook Museum of Art and Public Radio Tulsa. Our first episode begins with some basic yet far-reaching questions. What is an "outsider artist"? And do we even call them that anymore? In recent years, the term has shifted to "self-taught artist." Sounds different, but does it mean the same thing? And what about "folk art" -- when does this term apply? We're pleased to chat with Dr. Katherine Jentleson, the Merrie and Dan Boone Curator of Folk and Self-Taught Art at the High Museum in Atlanta. The High recently opened two companion exhibitions focusing on this very topic.

PodcastArtPhilbrook Museum of ArtAmerican ArtArt CriticismCreativityArt Collecting and CollectorsPodcastPodcastsMuseum ConfidentialHigh Museum of ArtAfrican-American ArtFolk Art
