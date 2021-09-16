Museum Confidential (S6E2): The Smithsonian Goes Hip-Hop

The long-awaited "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap" just dropped. The box set includes 129 tracks on 9 CDs, plus a hefty 300–page book with original design by Cey Adams, the acclaimed artist and founding creative director of Def Jam Recordings. From his early days as a subway-graffiti whiz alongside Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat to designing classic album covers for Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, and many others, Adams has long been at the epicenter of hip-hop culture. He spoke to us from his studio in New York City.