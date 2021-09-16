© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Podcast

Museum Confidential (S6E2): The Smithsonian Goes Hip-Hop

Public Radio Tulsa | By Scott Gregory
Published September 16, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT
hip-hop-box-set-image.jpg

The long-awaited "Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap" just dropped. The box set includes 129 tracks on 9 CDs, plus a hefty 300–page book with original design by Cey Adams, the acclaimed artist and founding creative director of Def Jam Recordings. From his early days as a subway-graffiti whiz alongside Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat to designing classic album covers for Beastie Boys, LL Cool J, and many others, Adams has long been at the epicenter of hip-hop culture. He spoke to us from his studio in New York City.

Tags

PodcastAmerican CultureJeff MartinNew York CityAfrican-American LifeAmerican ArtDesignGraphic DesignCreativityPopular MusicPop ArtMusiciansFashionRecords and the Recording IndustrySingers and SongwritersScott GregoryPodcastPodcastsMuseum ConfidentialAfrican-American StudiesBlack Art and Culture in AmericaArt HistoryMuseumsRap and Hip-Hop MusicBlack History
Scott Gregory
Scott Gregory started working at Public Radio Tulsa in 2006; he started listening to public radio circa 1980, when he and NPR both marked their tenth birthdays (although only one of them commemorated the occasion with a party at Skate World). As this radio station's Production Director, Scott mainly serves as the producer and editor of StudioTulsa, the award-winning interview show. He also hosts and programs All This Jazz, which airs every Saturday night on Public Radio 89.5-1 from 9pm till midnight.
See stories by Scott Gregory
Related Content
Load More