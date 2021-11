It was his final chamber work, and his final bid for musical immortality – and Franz Schubert made it count. Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Schubert's String Quintet in C Major, D.956, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Brentano Quartet and cellist Michael Kannen perform the piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 season on October 24.