It was meant to be Felix Mendelssohn's instrumental requiem for his late sister, Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel – but it became his own requiem, too. Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Mendelssohn's String Quintet No. 6 in F minor, Op. 80, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Brentano Quartet perform the piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 season on October 23.