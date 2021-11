On the occasion of her first-ever career retrospective, we speak with the legendary artist and feminist, Judy Chicago (born 1939). "Judy Chicago: A Retrospective," now on view at San Francisco's de Young Museum, includes about 130 paintings, prints, drawings, and ceramic sculptures, in addition to ephemera, several films, and a documentary. We also talk about Chicago's smoke sculptures. What is a smoke sculpture? We'll get to that.