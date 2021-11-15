Friday 12pm

Each week on KWTU Classical 88.7-1 with Jason Heilman, Classical Tulsa spotlights upcoming performances from the local symphony orchestras, ballet, opera company, and numerous chamber music groups with musical highlights and comments from the performers themselves. The Classical Tulsa Podcast, which spotlights upcoming local concert performances through extended interviews with the music-makers themselves and Jason's new podcast, Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less, which introduces classic pieces in a convenient, bite-sized format.

