Whenever he got into financial trouble, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart turned to the piano trio, which he could easily sell to amateurs for some quick cash, if he could make the music simple enough: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Mozart's Piano Trio in C major, K.548, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the ATOS Trio perform this piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 season on March 26.