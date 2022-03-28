MW10: Schubert's String Quartet Movement in 10 Minutes or Less
We'll never know why Franz Schubert suddenly stopped working on an ambitious new string quartet nearly eight years before his untimely death, but its one finished movement went on to become a concert hall staple: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Schubert's String Quartet Movement in C minor, D.703, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Verona Quartet perform the piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2021-22 season on April 9th and 10th at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.