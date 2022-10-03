© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
MW10: Dvorak's Piano Quartet Op. 87 in 10 Minutes or Less

Published October 3, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT
Just a couple of years before he left for the New World, Czech composer Antonín Dvořák was asked to capitalize on the success of one of his chamber pieces with another: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Dvořák's Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-flat, Op. 87, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Laredo-Robinson-Ngwenyama-Polonsky Quartet perform this piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on October 16th.

Jason Heilman
