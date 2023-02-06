MW10: Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 135 in 10 Minutes or Less

After coming home from the New World, Antonin Dvořák began to embrace Czech folk music and culture unapologetically in his final works. But in one of his last string quartets, he seems to be saying goodbye to the Viennese classicism he had long sought to emulate: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Dvorak's String Quartet No. 13 in G major, Op. 106, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Maxwell Quartet perform this piece as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on November 13.

Listen • 9:48