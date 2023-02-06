MW10: Beethoven's String Quartet Op. 135 in 10 Minutes or Less
It was Ludwig van Beethoven's final completed work, but with its economical form and an optimistic tone that borders on cheerfulness, it stands apart from his other late quartets: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Beethoven’s surprising String Quartet No. 16 in F major, Op. 135, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Rolston String Quartet perform this piece live as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2022-23 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center on February 19.