MW10: Robert Schumann's Piano Trio No. 1 in 10 Minutes or Less

Composer Robert Schumann was one half of music's first great power couple, and when he wrote his first full-length trio for piano, violin, and cello, he took more than a little inspiration from his virtuoso wife, Clara Wieck Schumann: join Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman for a convenient introduction to Robert Schumann's Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 63, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Junction Trio perform this piece on September 17th at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season.

