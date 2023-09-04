© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
MW10: Robert Schumann's Piano Trio No. 1 in 10 Minutes or Less

By Jason Heilman
Published September 4, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT
Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less
Max Oppenheimer/Classical Tulsa

Composer Robert Schumann was one half of music's first great power couple, and when he wrote his first full-length trio for piano, violin, and cello, he took more than a little inspiration from his virtuoso wife, Clara Wieck Schumann: join Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman for a convenient introduction to Robert Schumann's Piano Trio No. 1 in D Minor, Op. 63, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Junction Trio perform this piece on September 17th at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season.

Jason Heilman
Musicologist and Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman is no stranger to Tulsa’s concert audiences, having been a frequent speaker at concerts by Tulsa Camerata, Chamber Music Tulsa, and other local groups.
