MW10: Mozart's Serenade No. 12 in C Minor, K. 388, in 10 Minutes or Less

When Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart moved to Vienna, the city was gripped by a fad for wind ensemble music – and he wanted in on it. But for Mozart, even something as simple as a wind serenade was an opportunity to show off his subtle brilliance: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Mozart’s Serenade No. 12 in C minor, K. 388 (384a), in 10 minutes or less. You can hear WindSync perform an arrangement of this piece on October 15th at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season.

