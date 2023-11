MW10: Beethoven's String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat, Op. 130, in 10 Minutes or Less

Ludwig van Beethoven's five late string quartets all broke the rules that had governed Viennese music for generations, but only one went so far that he actually had to rewrite an entire movement: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces Beethoven's String Quartet No. 13 in B-flat Major, Op. 130, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Castalian String Quartet perform this piece at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season.