MW10: Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G Minor in 10 Minutes or Less

By Jason Heilman
Published March 3, 2024 at 7:56 PM CST
Masterworks in 10 minutes or less
Although she showed prodigious talent as a teenager, Clara Wieck Schumann had few opportunities to write her own music after she married Robert Schumann. But when Robert was too ill to compose anything of his own, she seized her opportunity: Classical Tulsa host Jason Heilman introduces introduces Clara Schumann's Piano Trio in G Minor, Op. 17, in 10 minutes or less. You can hear the Horszowski Trio perform this piece on March 17th at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center as part of Chamber Music Tulsa's 2023-24 season.

