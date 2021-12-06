© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
StudioTulsa

"The Stickler's Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation: The Real Science Behind Hacky Headlines, Crappy Clickbait, and Suspect Sources"

Published December 6, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST
Aired on Monday, December 6th.

R. Philip Bouchard, a software engineer and educator, discusses his first book, which is just out. It corrects all sorts of misunderstandings regarding how we think about both science and medicine today.

Our guest is R. Philip Bouchard, a lifelong, self-described "natural science nerd" who works as a software engineer and educator -- and who was one of the creators of the famous 1985 computer game The Oregon Trail, which, way back when, sold 65 million copies. Bouchard joins us on ST Medical Monday to discuss his first book, which is just out. It's titled "The Stickler's Guide to Science in the Age of Misinformation: The Real Science Behind Hacky Headlines, Crappy Clickbait, and Suspect Sources." The book corrects all sorts of misunderstandings regarding how we think about both science and medicine today...and it begins with a basic yet profound truth: Yes, we now have more scientific information at our fingertips than ever before, but we also have more access to disinformation than ever before.

