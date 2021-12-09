A Way Home for Tulsa: Tracking, assessing, preventing, and fighting homelessness in our community

On this installment of ST, we learn about A Way Home for Tulsa, which is a collection of 30+ groups and agencies that are now partnering in various ways in order to fight homelessness in our community. A Way Home for Tulsa (or AWH4T) is, per its website, "a collective...that exists to plan and implement strategies that support a system of outreach, engagement, assessment, prevention, and evaluation for those experiencing homelessness, or those persons at risk of homelessness, within Tulsa City/County." Our guests both represent organizations that're actively engaged in the AWH4T consortium: Becky Gligo is the executive director of Housing Solutions, and Mack Haltom is the executive director of Tulsa Day Center.