A Way Home for Tulsa: Tracking, assessing, preventing, and fighting homelessness in our community

Published December 9, 2021 at 12:47 PM CST
homeless-photo-from-change-dot-org.jpg
Photo via Change.org
/
Aired on Thursday, December 9th.

We learn about A Way Home for Tulsa, a collection of 30+ groups and agencies that are now partnering in various ways in order to fight homelessness in our community.

On this installment of ST, we learn about A Way Home for Tulsa, which is a collection of 30+ groups and agencies that are now partnering in various ways in order to fight homelessness in our community. A Way Home for Tulsa (or AWH4T) is, per its website, "a collective...that exists to plan and implement strategies that support a system of outreach, engagement, assessment, prevention, and evaluation for those experiencing homelessness, or those persons at risk of homelessness, within Tulsa City/County." Our guests both represent organizations that're actively engaged in the AWH4T consortium: Becky Gligo is the executive director of Housing Solutions, and Mack Haltom is the executive director of Tulsa Day Center.

StudioTulsaHomelessnessCity LifeSocial JusticeSocial JusticeCity of TulsaHuman RightsUrban PlanningHousing SolutionsTulsa Day CenterDowntown TulsaCity of TulsaNonprofitsCharityPhilanthropyThe Working PoorPoverty
