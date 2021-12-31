© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
The Best of StudioTulsa in 2021 -- "Mike Nichols: A Life"

Published December 31, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST
Aired on Friday, December 31st.

"[A] crisp new biography.... [Harris has] a gift for scene-setting. He's at his best in 'Mike Nichols: A Life' when he takes you inside a production." — Dwight Garner, The New York Times

(Note: This interview first aired earlier this year.) Our guest is the writer and film historian Mark Harris, whose newest book, which he tells us about, is a biography of Mike Nichols (1931-2014). Born Mikhail Igor Peschkowsky in Berlin, the young Nichols, along with his brother and his parents, escaped the Nazis in 1939 by relocating to the United States. Nichols went on to have a long, remarkably creative career in show business, thriving as a film and theater director, actor, producer, and comedian. As a director, he was known and celebrated for helping his actors deliver particularly strong performances. As was noted of this book by Dwight Garner in The New York Times: "[A] crisp new biography.... [Harris has] a gift for scene-setting. He's at his best in 'Mike Nichols: A Life' when he takes you inside a production. His chapters on the making of three films in particular -- 'The Graduate,' 'Silkwood,' and 'Angels in America' -- are miraculous: shrewd, tight, intimate, and funny. You sense he could turn each one into a book."

Theater, Film, American Culture, Popular Culture, Hollywood, Biography, The Sixties, The Immigrant Experience (in America), Acting (on Stage or Screen), Directing (for Stage or Screen), Writers on Writing, Movies, Comedy
