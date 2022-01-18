"The Hidden History of American Healthcare" (Encore Presentation)

(Note: This program first aired back in September.) Our guest is the progressive radio host, multimedia personality, and bestselling author Thom Hartmann. He tells us about his book, "The Hidden History of American Healthcare: Why Sickness Bankrupts You and Makes Others Insanely Rich." It's an engaging and highly readable narrative looking at how and why efforts to enact truly affordable universal healthcare in the U.S. have been repeatedly thwarted...and what might be done in order to finally realize this.