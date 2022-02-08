© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa_logo_2016.png
StudioTulsa

"Influence Is Your Superpower: The Science of Winning Hearts, Sparking Change, and Making Good Things Happen"

Published February 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST
superpower-book.jpg
Aired on Tuesday, February 8th.

"An engaging book on the science of encouraging other people to say yes." -- Adam Grant, host of the TED podcast "WorkLife"

Our guest is Zoe Chance, a writer and teacher whose popular course at the Yale School of Management is the basis for her new book. The course is called Mastering Influence and Persuasion, and the book, which Chance tells us about on today's ST, is "Influence Is Your Superpower: The Science of Winning Hearts, Sparking Change, and Making Good Things Happen." As was noted of the book in a Publishers Weekly review: "The same skills that make a good marketer can help make a positive changemaker, argues [Zoe] Chance in her encouraging debut. Influence, or having 'the ability to create change, direct resources, and move hearts and minds,' she posits, 'is our human advantage' and one that people are born with; here, she suggests ways of using it for good. Her early experience in telephone sales and later career as a marketer taught her to roll with rejection and revealed to her just how much developing charisma and deep listening skills can help convince people to change their minds.... [Her book] covers a wide range of scenarios, from women standing up for themselves to political candidates looking to pick up votes."

Tags

StudioTulsa Business and EntrepreneurshipManagement and the WorkplacePsychologyCreativityCommunicationScientific ResearchBrain researchNonfictionJobs and Work-Related IssuesBrands and MarketingbusinessScience JournalismYale UniversityAcademic Life and CulturePersonal Health and Well-Being
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • Gillson Trucking co-owner Harsimran Singh (right), seen with his partner Bikramjit Singh, says his trucks that haul produce are mostly idle because restaurants have shut down.
    Trying To Get Back To Business When Business Has Ground To A Halt
    Jim Zarroli
    ,
    As some states move to reopen their economies, business owners remain uncertain what conditions will be like a few months from now and when customers will be willing to spend again.
  • One of the community gardens divided up into individual plots run by Denver Urb Gardens.
    At The Community Garden, It's Community That's The Hard Part
    Dan Charles
    ,
    In cities across the country, most community gardens are divided up into individual plots. It means if some of your neighbors start shirking their responsibilities, it's not really your problem. But there are also still a lot of people doing communal-style gardens.
  • <strong>Can You Help Me Tie My Shoe? </strong>Researchers found that when study participants were asked an unusual request, they were more likely later on to perform a favor.
    Tie My Shoes, Please: How Persuasion Works
    Shankar Vedantam
    ,
    Scientists have long studied why some requests seem to be met with a yes while others get a no. Now, there's a new development: A study finds that asking for unusual favors can be very effective in getting people to comply.
  • Siblings
    Big Sibling's Big Influence: Some Behaviors Run In The Family
    Alix Spiegel
    ,
    Psychologists have long known that children often model their behavior on the actions of parents or peers. But science has only recently begun to measure the influence of siblings. An older brother's or sister's behavior can be very contagious, it turns out — for good and for bad.
  • What 'The Influencing Machine' Teaches College Kids
    NPR Staff
    ,
    Several colleges and universities have adopted a common read program, in which first-year students read the same book during the summer, then discuss it when they get to campus. Brooke Gladstone, co-host of On The Media, talks about her book, The Influencing Machine, which many freshmen read.
  • Entrepreneurship Lessons For The Academic-Minded
    Wendy Kaufman
    ,
    A new program is teaching university researchers how to make their promising new technologies a reality. They're mentored by entrepreneurs who help them rethink their strategy, and are told to treat everything they think they know about business as nothing more than a hypothesis.
Load More