Tulsa Ballet offers "Vendetta, A Mafia Story"

On this edition of ST, we chat with Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, the creator of and choreographer for "Vendetta, A Mafia Story." After a series of pandemic-related postponements, this exciting work will be presented soon -- in its U.S. premiere -- by Tulsa Ballet. "Vendetta, A Mafia Story" will be staged at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from February 10th through the 13th. Inspired by but not based on the familiar "Godfather" novels and movies, this full-length ballet offers drama, passion, intrigue, and even some humor as it tells the story of one Rosalia Corleone, who's just been named as a mob leader. More information on this show, including how to get tickets, is posted here.