© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa_logo_2016.png
StudioTulsa

Tulsa Ballet offers "Vendetta, A Mafia Story"

Published February 9, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST
Vendetta-pic.jpg
Image via tulsaballet.org
/
Aired on Wednesday, February 9th.

The much-anticipated, full-length ballet will be staged at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from February 10th through the 13th.

On this edition of ST, we chat with Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, the creator of and choreographer for "Vendetta, A Mafia Story." After a series of pandemic-related postponements, this exciting work will be presented soon -- in its U.S. premiere -- by Tulsa Ballet. "Vendetta, A Mafia Story" will be staged at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center from February 10th through the 13th. Inspired by but not based on the familiar "Godfather" novels and movies, this full-length ballet offers drama, passion, intrigue, and even some humor as it tells the story of one Rosalia Corleone, who's just been named as a mob leader. More information on this show, including how to get tickets, is posted here.

Tags

StudioTulsa Tulsa BalletDancecontemporary danceChoreographyBalletOrganized CrimeAmerican CulturePopular CultureFilmFilm and TV MusicTulsa PAC
Stay Connected
Related Content
Load More