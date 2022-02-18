"Dálvi: Six Years in the Arctic Tundra" (Encore presentation)

(Note: This interview first aired back in December.) Our guest is Laura Galloway, a writer and communications strategist formerly of New York City and now based in the U.K. She joins us to talk about her memoir, "Dálvi: Six Years in the Arctic Tundra." It's a diary of sorts that reflects on her formative experience of living among the Sámi people, i.e., the indigenous inhabitants of the Arctic tundra. Set mainly in the tiny town of Kautokeino, Norway, a remote reindeer-herding village, the memoir finds Galloway forging a solitary existence, trying to fit in, living for a while with a reindeer-herding partner, and all the while struggling to learn the local language in a place for which there are no guidebooks or manuals. Per Traveller Magazine: "An affecting memoir and a paean to the singular climate and landscape of the Arctic, 'Dálvi' (meaning 'winter' in northern Sámi) is a profound exploration of connections lost and found."