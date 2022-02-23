"We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine, and Healing" (Encore)
"Horton is able to face the grief she's lived through -- the pain of her childhood, the loss of her disabled sister, and the guilt over patients she couldn't save. She then sets out to rediscover the pieces of herself she's had to shut down during long, sleep-deprived, stressful hours at the hospital. This is a poignant book and, at times, a funny one." -- The Toronto Globe and Mail
(Note: This show first aired last year.) Our guest is Dr. Jillian Horton, a medical educator, writer, musician, and podcaster based in Canada. As an award-winning teacher of mindfulness, she works with doctors at all stages of their careers who are dealing with guilt, grief, burnout, frustration, and/or other professional pressures. Dr. Horton joins us to reflect on her own story -- she earned a master's in English before starting her study of medicine -- as she describes her book, "We Are All Perfectly Fine: A Memoir of Love, Medicine, and Healing." The book doesn't just delve into the emotional and psychological difficulties that can come with being a doctor, it also looks carefully (and critically) at the flawed system that shapes medical professionals everywhere, thereby uncovering the stresses that can lead doctors to depression or suicide.