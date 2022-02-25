© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Museum Confidential

Beeple Comes Alive

Published February 25, 2022 at 1:27 PM CST
Museum Confidential: Season 6, Episode 12.

Mike Winkelmann has been creating digital art for over two decades. He's 40 years old, lives in South Carolina, and has a computer science degree from Purdue. But this isn't a podcast about Mike Winkelmann. This is a show about Beeple, the name by which Winkelmann is best known, and moreover, the name which took the art world by storm in 2021 when an NFT of Beeple's multi-year project, "Everydays," sold for a record $69.3 million. Still not sure what NFTs are? We'll get to that.

