"The Confident Mind: A Battle-Tested Guide to Unshakable Performance"

Published February 28, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST
mind-book.jpg
Aired on Monday, February 28th.

"Few humans know more about how to stay motivated under less-than-ideal conditions than Nate Zinsser." -- Bloomberg Businessweek

Our guest on ST Medical Monday is Dr. Nate Zinsser, the well-regarded performance psychology expert who directs the Performance Psychology Program at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Since 1992, Dr. Zinsser has helped prepare cadets for leadership in the U.S. Army; he's also been a sport-psychology mentor for numerous elite athletes over the years, including two-time Super Bowl M.V.P. Eli Manning. Dr. Zinsser joins us to talk about his new book, "The Confident Mind." It's a book that digs deeply into the science of confidence in order to show readers how to understand it, how to build it, how to protect it, and, indeed, how to **rely** upon it.

