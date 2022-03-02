Getting the lowdown on LowDown (formerly known as Duet Jazz Club) as well as updates on the Gathering Place and Guthrie Green

Are you thinking more these days, as pandemic-related numbers continue to decline, of getting out and about? Many of us are. On this edition of StudioTulsa, we discuss three vitally important aspects of the cultural life of our community: A Gathering Place for Tulsa, Guthrie Green, and LowDown. The first two are outstanding public parks, of course, and the last-cited is the new name for the fantastic nightclub/listening-room that was formerly known as Duet Jazz Club. All three entities are initiatives of the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Tulsa Community Foundation. Our guests are Julio Badin, who directs both of the parks, and Jeff Sloan, who manages LowDown. (And for a complete rundown, by the way, of the acts that are currently scheduled to perform at LowDown, as well as how to get tickets, please go here.) Also on our show, commentator Barry Friedman remembers a certain Holocaust expert who visited our city a few years ago and, while briefly here, made some interesting connections/comparisons regarding the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.