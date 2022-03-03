The Honorable Judge Robert E. Bacharach to appear soon at a Q&A and book signing at the TU Law School

Our guest is the Hon. Robert E. Bacharach, a United States Circuit Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. In 1987, he joined the Oklahoma City law firm of Crowe & Dunlevy, P.C., as an associate, becoming a shareholder there in 1994. Bacharach was then appointed United States Magistrate Judge of the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma in 1999. President Barack Obama nominated Bacharach in 2012 to be United States Circuit Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. He received his commission for this post in February of 2013. Bacharach has a new book out, a guidebook titled "Legal Writing," which he'll discuss -- and sign copies of -- later today (Thursday the 3rd) on the TU campus. The event will begin at 5:30pm in the TU College of Law's Price Turpen Courtroom; more details are posted here.