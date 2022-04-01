© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
TSO presents Mahler's Symphony No. 1 with guest conductor James Bagwell

Published April 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM CDT
bagwell-photo.jfif
Aired on Friday, April 1st.

The concert, titled "The Titan," happens tomorrow night, Saturday the 2nd, at the Tulsa PAC. It begins at 7:30pm.

On this edition of ST, we're pleased to speak once again with the esteemed conductor and music educator, James Bagwell. Now based at Bard College, Bagwell did a lot of conducting with various Tulsa-area music ensembles once upon a time. He'll be the guest conductor as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra offers a concert titled "The Titan" tomorrow night, Saturday the 2nd, at the Tulsa PAC. (The concert begins at 7:30pm; more information, including how to get tickets, is posted here.) On the program will be Beethoven's Leonore Overture as well as Mozart's Symphony No. 25 and Mahler's sweeping Symphony No. 1 (also known as "The Titan").

