© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
StudioTulsa_logo_2016.png
StudioTulsa

"Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs"

Published April 12, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT
bookshot.jpg
Aired on Tuesday, April 12th.

"[An] excellent study of efforts to save the reefs.... Solidly researched, sharply observed, and compassionately rendered.... [This is] science writing that is illuminating on several levels." -- Booklist (starred review)

On today's ST, an update on the fight to save coral reefs, and why this fight is so crucial for our entire planet. Our guest is science writer Juli Berwald, who received her PhD in ocean science from the University of Southern California. She's also a science textbook writer and editor, and her writing has appeared in The New York Times, Nature, National Geographic, and Slate. She tells us about her new book, "Life on the Rocks: Building a Future for Coral Reefs." It's a work that is, per The New York Review of Books, "splendid.... Berwald's great strength lies in revealing a fast-moving, complex global catastrophe through easily understood case studies."

Tags

StudioTulsa Oceans and OceanographySea Life / Marine BiologyEnvironmentClimate ChangeScienceScience JournalismSeaside Towns and VillagesShipping and Trading by SeaSustainabilityEcologyPollution: Land / Air / Water
Related Content
Load More