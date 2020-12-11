1 to 3 Inches of Snow Possible Across Green Country Sunday Morning

An audio version of this story

The National Weather Service in Tulsa forecasts snow accumulation of 1 t0 3 inches across northeast Oklahoma on Sunday morning.

Up to 4 inches could fall west of Tulsa and in the Boston Mountains.

There are several factors that indicate there will be a lot of snow, including cold air temperatures and lots of available moisture, but if surface temperatures stay above freezing, a winter wonderland becomes unlikely.

"If that is what occurs, there may be a lot of snow that falls but not a lot that accumulates, especially on roadways and other non-elevated surfaces," NWS Tulsa said in a briefing.

There are no winter weather advisories at this time, but NWS Tulsa is advising preparedness.

"If your Sunday plans involve long travel, at least start to consider changes to those plans. Just in case the forecast does not improve," NWS Tulsa said.

The forecast is fluid, and snow projections could change.