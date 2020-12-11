1 to 3 Inches of Snow Possible Across Green Country Sunday Morning

By 52 minutes ago

Credit National Weather Service Tulsa

The National Weather Service in Tulsa forecasts snow accumulation of 1 t0 3 inches across northeast Oklahoma on Sunday morning.

Up to 4 inches could fall west of Tulsa and in the Boston Mountains.

There are several factors that indicate there will be a lot of snow, including cold air temperatures and lots of available moisture, but if surface temperatures stay above freezing, a winter wonderland becomes unlikely.

"If that is what occurs, there may be a lot of snow that falls but not a lot that accumulates, especially on roadways and other non-elevated surfaces," NWS Tulsa said in a briefing.

There are no winter weather advisories at this time, but NWS Tulsa is advising preparedness.

"If your Sunday plans involve long travel, at least start to consider changes to those plans. Just in case the forecast does not improve," NWS Tulsa said.

The forecast is fluid, and snow projections could change.

Tags: 
National Weather Service
Winter weather

Related Content

Stitt Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for October Ice Storm

By Nov 13, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday requested a federal major disaster declaration from last month’s ice storm that caused an estimated $27 million in damages in 13 central Oklahoma counties.

Icy Weather Causes Massive Power Outages In Oklahoma

By Oct 28, 2020
Twitter / Oklahoma City Police Department

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 300,000 homes and businesses in Oklahoma were without electricity Tuesday evening as an early season ice storm blanketed the state, icing over tree limbs that crashed through power lines and blocked roadways.