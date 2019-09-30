1 in 3 Oklahomans are Obese

More than one-third of Oklahomans are obese. New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show that Oklahoma and seven other states reported obesity rates above 35 percent — just six years ago no states had obesity rates that high.

Black people had the highest prevalence of obesity nationwide, followed by Hispanics and whites. The CDC report suggests the more education a person has, the less likely they will be obese.

Adults with obesity have an increased risk for serious health conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.

Colorado had the lowest obesity rate, while West Virginia had the highest.