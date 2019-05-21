1 Person Hurt in Tulsa Tornado

At least one person was injured and about a dozen homes were damaged when a tornado touched down near Tulsa International Airport.

Tulsa Area Emergency Management spokeswoman Kim MacLeod says one man was rescued from beneath a tree that was blown onto a home during the Tuesday morning twister.

MacLeod said the extent of the man’s injuries was not immediately known and that damage assessments are ongoing.

Airport spokesman Andrew Pierini said there was no damage at the airport, approximately 4 miles from where the tornado touched down, but passengers were moved into shelters for about 30 minutes.