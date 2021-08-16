$10,000 Reward For Information In 1974 Quapaw Slaying

  Tina Mae Duffell, found dead near Quapaw in 1974.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has announced a $10,000 reward for information into a nearly 50-year-old unsolved homicide in northeastern Oklahoma.

The reward is for information in the 1974 death of Tina Mae Duffell, 37, of Quapaw, the OSBI said in a news release Friday.

Duffell’s body was found Oct. 18, 1974, in a pond near Quapaw, about 85 miles (137 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa, according to the OSBI. Her body was submerged beneath timber and brush and an autopsy found stab wounds to her neck, according to the agency.

Duffell was either kidnapped or left with someone from the convenience store in Quapaw where she worked at the time, the OSBI said.

Cold cases
OSBI

