12&12 Offers Tips to Spot Problem Drinking During the Holidays

The holidays can be a dangerous time when it comes to drinking.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, December is the month with the most alcohol-related deaths.

"And they very much correlate that to the fact that holidays are stressful and it increases people’s anxiety and depression, and alcohol consumption is often one of the ways individuals cope with that," said 12&12 Director of Compliance Melanie Andregg.

Many people drink during the holidays, but Andregg said there are warning signs someone has crossed the line from social drinker to having an alcohol use disorder. They include being unwilling to attend events without alcohol, brushing off drinking too much as "something everybody does," and drinking at home before going out to drink.

Being unable to keep commitments is another warning sign.

"I would say that’s probably one of the biggest ones. You know, if you have family traditions or they’re unable to show up on time for events," Andregg said. "So, if they say, 'Yeah, I’ll be there. I know the Christmas tree decorating starts at 10 a.m., I’ll be there at 10,' and they might not show up until noon."

Andregg said there are things you can do to help a loved one with a drinking problem.

"If you recognize you have a family member or a loved one that may already have an alcohol use problem, it’s really great to maybe make sure all of your events are sober events, or alcohol-free. And I think all you can do is really be a support system for them whenever they do recognize that they have an issue," Andregg said.