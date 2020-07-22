13 More Dead, Tulsa County Slides to 2nd in Cases as Oklahoma Posts Another 918 COVID Infections

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 918 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 28,065.

The increase is the state's third-highest for a single day, not including a total of 1,714 reported on Tuesday. Nearly half of Tuesday's reported cases were from other days, but state officials said they were stuck in a backlog in their outdated reporting system.

Tulsa County had 209 of Wednesday's reported cases, bringing its total to 6,744. Oklahoma County surpassed Tulsa County and leads the state with 6,762 cases.

The state health department reported 13 deaths on Wednesday, with two in the past 24 hours. Two deaths were in Tulsa County: a woman 36 to 49 years old and a man 65 or older. All other deaths in the state were adults 65 or older.

COVID-19 has now officially killed 474 Oklahomans. Tulsa County leads the state with 89 deaths.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from a high of 772 to 750. According to the Tulsa Health Department's dashboard, Tulsa County's seven-day average rose from 155 to 160. It peaked at 177 on July 17.

Statewide, 630 people were hospitalized as of Tuesday evening, an increase of 17 from the day before and the second-highest total for a day behind 638 on July 15. Of those hospitalized on Tuesday, 257 were in intensive care units.

The state had 19% of its adult ICU beds available as of Tuesday evening. The state has stopped reporting disaggregated hospital bed data.

According to the Tulsa Health Department, local hospitalizations were at 117 at last count. Tulsa County hit a high of 124 hospitalizations on July 13 and 14. Local hospitalization numbers are frequently changed based on new information.

The number of patients considered to have recovered from COVID-19 is not included in daily updates from the state health department, and the state's dashboard is out of sync with current figures as the department catches up on a backlog of more than 800 cases.

Overall, the state's positive test rate rose from 6% to 6.1%. Out of 7,033 tests reported Tuesday evening, 11% were positive.