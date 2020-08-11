13 More Oklahomans Reported Dead from COVID-19 as State Confirms 765 More Cases

The illness caused by the novel coronavirus has now officially killed 618 Oklahomans.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Tuesday 13 new deaths from COVID-19. Three deaths happened in the past 24 hours.

Adults age 65 or older accounted for 12 of the deaths. The other was a man between 50 and 64 years old.

One death was in Tulsa County, which has now seen 108 residents die from COVID-19. Three deaths were in Oklahoma County, which leads the state with 115.

The state health department reported on Tuesday 765 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 44,728. It was the lowest number of new cases reported on a Tuesday since 585 on June 30.

Tulsa County had 185 of Tuesday's cases and now has 10,747 total, second to Oklahoma County's 10,794.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, dropped from 766 to 752. The average hit a peak of 1,093 on Aug. 1. When Oklahoma moved to phase three of Gov. Kevin Stitt's reopening plan on June 1, the average was 69 cases.

Tulsa County's seven-day average fell from 201 to 190. It hit a peak of 254 on July 29. On June 1, Tulsa County's average was 17 cases.

As of Monday evening, 530 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19, 64 fewer than reported at the end of last week. Of those hospitalized Monday, 419 had positive coronavirus tests. Overall, 218 Oklahomans were in intensive care units, five fewer than at the end of last week.

The state reported 21% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Monday.

Tulsa County reported 175 residents hospitalized as of Thursday. Tulsa County has had at least 163 residents hospitalized each day since July 21 and set a high of 176 on July 27, according to Tulsa Health Department data. Local hospitalization numbers change frequently based on new data.

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,760 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state health department reported 815 additional patients as recovered on Tuesday, bringing the total to 37,193. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,917 active cases of COVID-19, 63 fewer than the day before.

Tulsa County reported a total of 9,163 patients recovered as of Tuesday, an increase of 212 from the day before. The county has 1,476 active cases, 28 fewer than the day before.

The state's overall positive test rate rose 0.1 percentage points from the end of last week to Monday and now stands at 7.1%. Out of 21,117 tests reported on Monday, 9.7% were positive.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.