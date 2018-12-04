14-Year-Old Found in Fire Rubble

Authorities in Logan County say the body of a 14-year-old boy was discovered in the rubble of an apartment building that caught fire and burned.

Firefighters say they found the body of 14-year-old Saul Bernal, an eighth grade student at Guthrie Junior High School, inside a charred apartment Tuesday morning.

Flames broke out at 11 p.m. Monday in the second floor of a two-story apartment building in Guthrie. Firefighters helped two women through a window of their burning second-story apartment and learned that the 14-year-old boy was still inside. Firefighters attempted to rescue the boy but were forced out of the building by flames.

The women who were rescued from the burning apartment as well as a Guthrie firefighter were treated at local hospitals for smoke inhalation and other injuries.