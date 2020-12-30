With 16 New Reported COVID-19 Fatalities, Tulsa County Breaks Single-Day Death Toll Record

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Wednesday 3,249 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 287,030.

Tulsa County had 411 of Wednesday's cases. Its total now stands at 47,575, second to Oklahoma County's 57,401.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, decreased slightly, from 2,594 to 2,536. The previous record of 3,535 was set on Christmas Day.

The holidays are suspected to be responsible for a drop-off in testing and artificially low case numbers in the state.

Tulsa County's seven-day average of new cases increased slightly, from 438 to 449.

The state reported 48 deaths. A record high 16 were in Tulsa County: one woman 50 to 64 years old; seven women 65 or older; and eight men 65 or older. The statewide deaths include five individuals between the ages of 36 and 49.

Since March 18, COVID-19 has officially killed 2,453 Oklahomans, 395 of them Tulsa County residents. The state has reported an average of 24.3 deaths the past seven days.

There were 1,916 Oklahomans with positive COVID tests hospitalized on Tuesday evening, slightly down from the all-time record of 1,927 set Monday evening. There were 486 COVID-positive Oklahomans in intensive care units on Tuesday, down from Monday's record 499.

As of Tuesday, the state reported 5% of its adult ICU beds and 13% of its medical surgery beds were available. Also as of Tuesday, all of Oklahoma's eight hospital regions, including Tulsa and Oklahoma counties, are at tier three of a four-tier hospital surge plan, meaning 20% to 40% of patients have tested positive for COVID-19 for at least three consecutive days.