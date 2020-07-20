Related Program: 
StudioTulsa on 89.5-1

"1774: The Long Year of Revolution" (Encore Presentation)

By 15 minutes ago
  • Aired on Friday, July 17th.
    Aired on Friday, July 17th.

(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Very early in her career, the well-regarded American colonial historian Mary Beth Norton came to believe that the critical year in American independence was not 1776, but rather, 1774. Yet her academic focus on women's colonial history sidelined her interest in fleshing out this theory. Now, the author of such critical women's histories as "In the Devil's Snare" and "Separated by Their Sex" has returned to this initial thesis with her newest book, "1774: The Long Year of Revolution." In this pivotal 17-months period, from the Boston Tea Party, in December 1773, to the first shots at Lexington and Concord, in April 1775, Norton argues, an evolution in thinking occurred throughout the 13 colonies -- a shift from a prevailing loyalty to Great Britain to an emerging viewpoint that British rule must change, or else war would be inevitable.

Tags: 
American History
American Revolution
Revolutionary War
American Colonial History
Historical Research
Founding Fathers
Boston Tea Party
Military History
US Military
Declaration of Independence
Federal Government
American Independence
Nonfiction

Related Content

A Look Back at the "Revolutionary Summer" of 1776 (Encore Presentation)

By Jun 28, 2017

(Note: This interview originally aired in 2014.) Our guest on this edition of StudioTulsa is Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Joseph Ellis, who has written several well-regarded books on the events and persons concerning the founding of the United States. His fascinating book called "Revolutionary Summer: The Birth of American Independence" -- which he discusses with us today -- details two seminal events in the summer of 1776, both of them quite central to our nation's founding.

"The Conflict between Washington and Jefferson that Defined a Nation" (Encore Presentation)

By Apr 27, 2016

(Note: This program originally aired in June of last year.) On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak by phone with Thomas Fleming, a prolific historian and historical novelist who has contributed articles to American Heritage, MHQ: The Quarterly Journal of Military History, and other magazines -- and who has written more than 50 books.

"Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, and the Duel That Stunned the Nation" (Encore Presentation)

By May 31, 2016

(Note: This show originally aired back in November.) We speak with the author and journalist John Sedgwick, whose many books range from a psychological thriller, "The Dark House," to a multi-generational family memoir, "In My Blood." He joins us to talk about his newest book, a work of popular history entitled "War of Two: Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr, and the Duel That Stunned the Nation." Interestingly, Sedgwick has an ancestor who actually knew both Hamilton and Burr quite well, and it was his own research into the life and work of that ancestor which first led Sedgwick to think of wri

Rebel Brew: What The Boston Tea Party And The Mad Hatter Had In Common

By editor Dec 15, 2015

This week marks the 242nd anniversary of the Boston Tea Party. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Mad Hatter's tea party. On the surface, these two events seem to have very little in common. But if you'll follow us down the rabbit hole for a bit, you'll find some surprising links.

A famous 18th-century scientist with surprising connections to our Founding Fathers.

By Rich Fisher

'Hamilton' Fans Pilgrimage To Founding Father's Once-Forgotten Grave

By Jun 3, 2016

Tucked amid the tumult of Lower Manhattan's Financial District, right across from a factory-outlet shoe store promising "probably" the lowest prices in the city, you'll find Alexander Hamilton's grave. With the explosive popularity of the Broadway musical Hamilton, that grave is seeing a surge of new fans coming to pay respects to the Founding Father.

Lillian Hasko has seen the musical twice, bought the soundtrack, and felt compelled to make the pilgrimage downtown.