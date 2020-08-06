1st County Breaks 10,000-Case Mark as Oklahoma Passes 41,000 Known Coronavirus Infections

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Thursday 837 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 41,401.

Oklahoma County became the first county in the state to have more than 10,000 cases, as 163 new cases pushed its total to 10,113. Tulsa County had 227 new cases on Thursday, bringing its total to 9,969.

The state's seven-day average of new cases, which shows the trend in infections, fell from 849 to 809. The current date range includes at least one day of lower-than-expected numbers due to testing delays. Tulsa County's seven-day average fell from 204 to 191.

The state health department reported 10 deaths on Thursday, with one happening in the past 24 hours. Three deaths were adults 50 to 64 years old, and the rest were adults 65 or older. COVID-19 has officially killed 593 Oklahomans.

Two deaths were in Tulsa County, one man and one woman 65 or older. The county's total is now 105, second to Oklahoma County's 109.

As of Wednesday evening, 643 Oklahomans were hospitalized for COVID-19, two fewer than the day before. Of those hospitalized Wednesday, 528 had positive coronavirus tests. Overall, 216 Oklahomans were in intensive care units, nine more than the day before.

The state reported 24% of its adult ICU beds were available as of Wednesday.

Tulsa County reported 174 residents hospitalized as of Tuesday. Tulsa County has had at least 164 residents hospitalized each day since July 21 and set a high of 176 on July 27, according to Tulsa Health Department data.

Over the course of the pandemic, 3,497 Oklahomans have been hospitalized for COVID-19.

The state health department reported 937 additional patients as recovered on Thursday, bringing the total to 34,320. Patients are considered to have recovered if they did not die, are not currently hospitalized and it has been at least 14 days since their symptoms began. Symptoms have been reported to linger for several weeks for some individuals.

The state has 6,488 active cases of COVID-19, 110 fewer than on Wednesday.

Tulsa County reported a total of 8,457 patients recovered as of Wednesday, an increase of 232 from the day before. The county has 1,407 active cases, seven fewer than the day before.

The state's overall positive test rate held steady at 6.9% on Wednesday. Out of 10,136 tests reported Wednesday, 10.3% were positive.

The World Health Organization's benchmark indicating adequate testing is a 5% positive test rate.