2 Killed When OHP Pursuit Ends With Crash In East Tulsa

By 24 minutes ago

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol closed down 21st Street east of U.S. 169 in Tulsa for several hours Thursday after a high-speed chase ended with a crash that killed two people in an uninvolved SUV.
Credit Tulsa Police

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol chase Thursday afternoon ended in east Tulsa with two people dead.

OHP said troopers went on a high-speed chase of a pickup truck stolen from a car wash for about 15 minutes. The agency said the driver dodged stop sticks several times.

The driver of the pickup crashed into an SUV on 21st Street east of U.S. 169 about 1 p.m., killing two people inside. A third person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The street was closed for several hours Thursday afternoon as troopers investigated the crash.

The suspect was arrested. Authorities have not released names or ages of anyone involved.

Tags: 
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Tulsa
Traffic

